Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Purchased by Freedom Financial Partners LLC

Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Entegris comprises approximately 1.0% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 260.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $34,000.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $218,799.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,560.53. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 226,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ENTG opened at $115.86 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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