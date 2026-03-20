Henson Edgewater Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Henson Edgewater Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. ONEOK comprises 0.4% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.