Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE Shares Purchased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.5% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.49% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE opened at $45.04 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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