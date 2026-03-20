Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.2280 and last traded at $130.2280. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

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Merck KGaA Company Profile

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Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company’s operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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