AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 58,024 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.85.

AUO Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

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AUO Company Profile

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AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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