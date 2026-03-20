ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.98, but opened at $67.04. ProShares Ultra Gold shares last traded at $67.9450, with a volume of 910,889 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting ProShares Ultra Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

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ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

About ProShares Ultra Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $9,073,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

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