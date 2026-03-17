Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) EVP Sells 20,899 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,761,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.22. 2,623,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $188.73.

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Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 493,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after buying an additional 129,603 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 338,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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