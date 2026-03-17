Joseph Hauser Sells 8,596 Shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Hauser sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $148,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,730.75. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 197,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,452. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIDS

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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