Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $976,483.96 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,740,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,090,969.18. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $116,266.15.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85.

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33.

Redwire Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 18,221,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

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About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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