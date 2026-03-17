Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $976,483.96 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDWGet Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,740,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,090,969.18. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $116,266.15.
  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85.
  • On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.
  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.
  • On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.
  • On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.
  • On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33.

Redwire Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 18,221,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Redwire (NYSE:RDWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDW

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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