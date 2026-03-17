Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases 134 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Holding, Jr. purchased 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,550.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,950. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $22.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,788.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,232.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,040.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.68.

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First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,238.27.

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About First Citizens BancShares

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First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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