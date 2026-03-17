Luxor Capital Group LP Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR $HEPS

Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,719 shares during the period. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading accounts for 0.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 1.22% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,304,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 965,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 target price (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.07.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Price Performance

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.31.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

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