Luxor Capital Group LP Raises Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,785 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.93% of Xponential Fitness worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 61.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 254,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1,347.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:XPOF opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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