Luxor Capital Group LP Has $144.75 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,452 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 6.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of DoorDash worth $144,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $330,557.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,062.89. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $10,105,087.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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