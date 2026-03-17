Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.1%

LBTYA opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

See Also

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