Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 251.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,647 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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