Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $32.65 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,476 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of KBR worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 105.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,302,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after buying an additional 191,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KBR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,133,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,890,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in KBR by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 535,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

KBR Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KBR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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