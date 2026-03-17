Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,183,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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