Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 84,248 Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $794,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,887.95. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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