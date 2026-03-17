Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,797,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,486,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,149,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,814,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,149,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJK opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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