Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 364.5% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 243.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.0%

GTLS stock opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 795.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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