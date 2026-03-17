Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of China Yuchai International worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Yuchai International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

China Yuchai International Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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