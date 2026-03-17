Focus Partners Wealth Buys 8,527 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of Transdigm Group worth $64,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,247.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,342.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.24. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 112,648 shares of company stock worth $157,721,963 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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