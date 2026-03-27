First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,521 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 26th total of 16,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0%
MGOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $20.95.
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
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