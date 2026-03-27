First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,521 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 26th total of 16,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

MGOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

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First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGOV. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,730,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

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The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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