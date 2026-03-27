Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Short Interest Down 41.6% in March

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,358 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 26th total of 60,522 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,256 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

SAMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 53,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.85.

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Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%.

About Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

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