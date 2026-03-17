Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $7.56 Million in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 474,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

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Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

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Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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