Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 462.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,983 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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