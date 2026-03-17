Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Holdings Cut by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,240 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Elanco Animal Health worth $42,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 434.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 102,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,502,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 226,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 201,226 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.