Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 131,929 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,929 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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