Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 74,013 Shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF $PIT

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.89% of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF worth $34,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PIT opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns. PIT was launched on Dec 20, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

