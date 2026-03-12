Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 122,633 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,391 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 122,633 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 73.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 83,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

COIN stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,434,200. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock worth $84,194,452 over the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

