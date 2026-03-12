Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 122,633 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,391 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 122,633 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 73.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 83,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Product & payments upside — Coinbase launched “Agentic Wallets” and executives highlighted AI-driven crypto payments, signaling new product-led volume opportunities and potential long-term revenue expansion. AI Agents Set to Dominate Crypto Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Custody inflows — A large whale (Bitmine) moved ~$19.5M in ETH to Coinbase Prime, showing continued institutional custody flow that supports fee revenue and trading volumes. Bitmine Transfers $19.5M in ETH to Coinbase Prime
- Positive Sentiment: CEO bullish tone on Bitcoin — Brian Armstrong reiterated bullish long-term views on BTC (decentralization, inflation hedge), which can support platform volume as investor interest in spot crypto persists. Brian Armstrong Says Mining Next 1 Million Bitcoin Will Take Over 100 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory policy engagement — Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer published recommendations on stablecoin regulation, showing the firm is actively shaping rules (could help or hurt depending on outcomes). Coinbase CPO Lists 5 Critical Errors US Congress Should Avoid In Stablecoin Regulation
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous/unchanged in recent reports (0 shares / NaN changes), so there’s no clear short-squeeze pressure indicated from the published figures. (Internal market data entry)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk — Rumors and social debate allege Coinbase is lobbying against a Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption to favor stablecoins; such allegations can spook retail crypto users and policymakers if they gain traction. Is Coinbase Sabotaging Bitcoin De Minimis Tax Exemption In Favor Of Stablecoins?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and valuation pressure — Recent coverage notes COIN is lagging industry performance year-to-date and trading at a premium with falling earnings estimates, increasing downside risk if crypto volumes weaken. COIN Lags Industry YTD, Trades at Premium
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism from media personalities — Commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) advising investors to buy Bitcoin instead of Coinbase can reduce demand for the stock if investors prefer holding crypto directly over an exchange equity play. Jim Cramer on Coinbase Global
COIN stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,434,200. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock worth $84,194,452 over the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
