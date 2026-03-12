Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.8% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

