Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $350.15 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $251.94 and a one year high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Cencora Company Profile



Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

