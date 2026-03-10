Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 571855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$301.08 million, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.37.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

