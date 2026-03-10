Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AMGN, ASST, BBIO, CDE, CROX, DY, EME, EVAX, GILD, LOW)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 10th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Strive (NASDAQ:ASST). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

William Blair began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). They issued an outperformer rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). They issued an overweight rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock.

JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX). JonesTrading issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). KGI Securities issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.33 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bank of America Corporation issued an underperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.50 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.