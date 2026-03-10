Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 34515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Strategic Metals Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects. Strategic Metals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

