Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 1,144,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,224,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Up 8.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.30 million, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper & Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing large-scale copper and gold projects. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker WRN and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under WRN. Its principal asset is the 100%-owned Casino Project, located in Canada’s Yukon Territory, which is recognized as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry deposits in North America.

The company’s core activities encompass geological exploration, drilling, metallurgical testing and comprehensive feasibility studies.

