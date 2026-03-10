Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 and last traded at GBX 70.05, with a volume of 41511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.72.

In other Kerry Group news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 756 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

