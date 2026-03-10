Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.01 and last traded at GBX 3.46, with a volume of 13426348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.86.

Videndum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

