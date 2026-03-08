Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $190,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%
SCHW opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab
Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global, integrating a private-markets trading platform that could open new fee and trading revenue streams by giving retail and advisor clients access to pre-IPO and other private-company shares. Charles Schwab Acquisition Of Forge Opens New Path To Private Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Monthly business metrics remain robust: total client assets rose to $12.2T (Jan 2026), up ~18% YoY, with strong net new assets and account growth — supportive for fee income and deposit balances over the medium term. Charles Schwab (SCHW) Sees High-Teen Growth in Total Client Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s India unit leased ~345,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad — a sign of on-the-ground expansion in a lower-cost engineering and operations hub that may support product development and global growth initiatives. Charles Schwab’s India arm leases office space in Hyderabad
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively rate SCHW a “Moderate Buy” — implying general confidence but not a flurry of aggressive upgrades that would drive immediate outsized share gains. The Charles Schwab Corporation Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces on peer weakness (e.g., Robinhood’s pullback) and Schwab commentary about momentum vs. value rotation highlight sector flows that can move brokerage stocks independently of company fundamentals. These narratives can temporarily weigh on SCHW despite solid fundamentals. Robinhood Fell 40% in 3 Months—Warning Sign or Buy-the-Dip Setup? Momentum trade is rotation now, says Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two executives disclosed notable share sales in early March (Dennis Howard and Nigel J. Murtagh). Even when driven by personal liquidity needs, such filings can be read by the market as a near-term negative signal. Dennis Howard SEC Form 4 Nigel J. Murtagh SEC Form 4
Charles Schwab Company Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.