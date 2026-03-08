Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 302,113 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 302,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $253,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 265,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 658,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 62,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,666,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

