Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,959,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,461 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 881.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,882,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,690,000 after buying an additional 3,379,335 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3%

BAC stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

