Korea Investment CORP Has $93.15 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $93,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $315.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

