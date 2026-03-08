Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $96,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,278,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after acquiring an additional 666,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

