US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suzano were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,591,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 422,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,396 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suzano by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,898 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 388,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suzano in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suzano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Suzano Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Suzano had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 26.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

