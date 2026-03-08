Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

