Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. T-Mobile US makes up 0.3% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 406,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,531,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TMUS opened at $221.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.