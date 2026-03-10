Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Update

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 478 shares, an increase of 475.9% from the February 12th total of 83 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,419. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Hypercharge Networks alerts:

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.