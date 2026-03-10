Insider Selling: Stem (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 5,145 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $57,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,337.60. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stem Stock Down 4.2%

STEM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Weiss Ratings cut Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Stem News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Latest quarter showed improvement — Stem narrowed its net loss and beat expectations on both EPS and revenue (reported -$1.85 EPS vs. consensus -$1.96; revenue $47.14M vs. est. $39.05M), which supports the thesis that the business is stabilizing. Stem, Inc. Narrows Net Loss In Latest Earnings

Analyst consensus still expects negative EPS (around -0.52 for the fiscal year), so the market may demand sustained improvement over multiple quarters before re-rating the stock. Negative Sentiment: Technical/price pressure — the share price is below both the 50-day (? $14.71) and 200-day (? $17.06) moving averages, which can keep momentum traders and some funds on the sidelines.

Technical/price pressure — the share price is below both the 50-day (? $14.71) and 200-day (? $17.06) moving averages, which can keep momentum traders and some funds on the sidelines. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity, valuation and volatility concerns — small market cap (~$90.6M), a negative P/E, and a beta ~1.31 imply higher volatility; today’s volume (~194k) is below the average (~246k), which can amplify moves and reduce buyer depth.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

Featured Stories

