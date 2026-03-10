Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVXC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 29,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $76.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.