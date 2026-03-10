VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 182.4% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008709.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 29,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18.

About VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics. SFLO was launched on Dec 21, 2023 and is issued by VictoryShares.

