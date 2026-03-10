VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 182.4% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008709.
VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SFLO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 29,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18.
About VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF
